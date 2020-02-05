Filed Under:san joaquin county, Suspect Vehicle

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle in East Stockton.

According to the sheriff’s office, two young girls were asked to get into the suspect vehicle recently.

Investigators say the suspect is a Hispanic male in his early 20s. He was driving a gray or silver sedan that was caught on surveillance video. Detectives believe the vehicle may be a Honda.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call 209-468-4400.

