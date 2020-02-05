SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle in East Stockton.
According to the sheriff’s office, two young girls were asked to get into the suspect vehicle recently.
East Stockton alert! Two young girls were asked to get in this car recently. Suspect is a Hispanic male 18-early 20s.
The vehicle is possibly a grey or silver sedan (possibly a Honda).
If you have any information regarding this case, please call 209-468-4400. pic.twitter.com/6y9dAmDjm8
— San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) February 6, 2020
Investigators say the suspect is a Hispanic male in his early 20s. He was driving a gray or silver sedan that was caught on surveillance video. Detectives believe the vehicle may be a Honda.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call 209-468-4400.