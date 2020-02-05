STANFORD (KPIX 5) — Researchers at Stanford University have found new ways to explore the world’s oceans with a cyborg creation that seems straight out of science fiction.
After nearly six years of research, Stanford scientists say they have been able to turn the common jellyfish into a bionic creature that is part animal and part machine. Bio-engineering scientist Nicole Xu is one of two scientists working on this project.
“I create bionic jellyfish by integrating microelectronics into these animals, which are moon jellyfish,” explained Xu. “The idea is that moon jellyfish are incredibly energy efficient creatures. So if we incorporate them with a robotic system, then we can take advantage of these natural animals to create a low-power robot.”
The device delivers a tiny electric charge to the jelly fish, stimulating it to swim three times faster than normal. The jellyfish has no brain, no central nervous system and no pain receptors, so Xu says the creature doesn’t feel a thing from the shock.
