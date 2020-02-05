Comments
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) — Evacuees from the part of China believed to be the heart of the coronavirus outbreak arrived at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield early Wednesday morning.
The special flights came from the Hubei Province in China. One plane will remain at Travis, while the second plane will refuel and continue onto Southern California.
About 250 passengers will be quarantined for 14 days at the Travis facility.
Travis was named one of the four air force bases that coronavirus evacuees would be sent earlier this week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) team at Travis Air Force Base will provide an update to media on the evacuation of persons from China at 12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.