DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All light rail lines in downtown Sacramento are being impacted Thursday evening after a car crashed into a power pole, officials say.
Sacramento Regional Transit initially tweeted out at 2:58 p.m. that a crash was disrupting power in the downtown area and bus bridges were in place for the Blue and Gold lines.
Approximately 15 minutes later, SacRT said power was restored but light rail riders may experience delays while the trains attempt to get back on schedule.
An SUV crashed into a powerbox in the area of 12th and G streets, according to SacRT. As of now, no details further details have been released regarding the crash.
More details to come.