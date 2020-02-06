ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a pair suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Elk Grove, police say.
The arrests came early Thursday morning. Elk Grove police say an officer spotted a car leaving the neighborhood near Franklin Boulevard and Millstone Drive and pulled it over for a vehicle code violation.
Police say the car was also possibly linked to some recent catalytic converter thefts.
Two people were inside the car: 24-year-old Amanda Pellerin, the driver, and 31-year-old Boon Yang. Police say Yang was found to be on probation and had an active warrant out for his arrest.
Officers soon discovered a catalytic converter and pipe cutting tools in the car when they did a probation search. Police say the converter had been stolen earlier in the morning.
Both Pellerin and Yang were arrested. They facing numerous charges, including stealing vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.