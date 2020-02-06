Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A crash involving two big rigs has northbound Interstate 5 closed early Thursday afternoon.
The scene is just north of Peltier Road, near Flag City.
According to California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division, the crash happened just before noon. It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but it caused material to spilled all across the whole roadway.
All lanes of northbound I-5 are closed and are being re-routed to Highway 12 at the moment. Traffic is backing up to flag city.
CHP estimates the road will be closed for four to five hours.