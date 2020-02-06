MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say they have identified two suspects and an accessory to an April 2019 shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead.
Robbie Hull, 20, was killed in a shooting on Lita Court back on April 14, 2019. Two other people were also hurt in the shooting. Officers said it appeared the shooting stemmed from an argument.
Previously, detectives said they believe the suspects responsible for the shooting have gang ties but Hull did not.
On Thursday, the Modesto Police Department announced that one suspect had been identified and booked in connection to Hull’s killing: 22-year-old Modesto resident Fernando Garcia. Police noted that Garcia had already been in custody since late June for a different shooting in Modesto that left two people injured.
The second suspect was identified as 20-year-old Modesto resident Sacaria Pereida. Police say a warrant has been issued for Pereida’s arrest.
Police say a 17-year-old girl was also identified as an accessory to Hull’s killing. That girl had also already been in custody since Jan. 15.
Anyone who sees Pereida or knows where he might be is asked to contact detectives at (209) 342-9162.