PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A search is underway in Placer County for three suspects accused of stealing two liquor bottles from a local store and attacking the employee who tried to stop them, authorities say.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Worton’s Market in Foresthill.

Surveillance footage inside the store captured two suspects — one male, one female — in the liquor aisle. The male suspect stuffed to bottles of liquor inside underneath his shirt and the two exited the store.

Outdoor cameras show that an unnamed employee attempted to stop the male suspect, who then ran across the street to a third suspect — described as a male with albinism, blonde hair and a buzz cut — waiting for them in a vehicle.

Deputies said all three suspects began attacking the employee — kicking and punching him in the head.

As the suspects got into the car to drive away, the employee reached through the driver’s side window and put the driver in a headlock, authorities said. The driver began to drive off at around 35 miles per hour while the employee was still holding onto the driver and hanging out of the car.

Deputies said the employee yelled at the driver to slow down, to which they did, and the employee was able to free himself and let go. The employee suffered minor injuries and is said by deputies to be okay.

Paramedics in the store parking lot witnessed the altercation and followed the suspects in an ambulance, but the suspects were able to escape. The ambulance stopped to help the employee after he freed himself.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for any information that could lead them to the whereabouts of the suspects. The suspect vehicle is described as a white or silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 530-889-7830.