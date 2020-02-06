Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect in a recent string of bank robberies across the Sacramento area.
The robbery spree has been taking place since early December 2019. At least five robberies, and one attempted robbery, have been linked to the same suspect – with the most recent one happening on Jan. 21.
On Thursday, detectives announced that 33-year-old Jonathan Faires had been arrested in connection to the spree.
Both the Sacramento Police Department and FBI has been investigating the robberies.