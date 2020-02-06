Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A person was shot in the Empire Sportsmen’s Association parking lot Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the poker room parking lot near McHenry Avenue and Kiernan Avenue. An Empire Sportsmen’s Association floor manager confirmed the incident happened outside involving one of their security guards.
The subject was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition was not released.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.