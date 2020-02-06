Comments
TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – The two men killed in a small plane crash in Tuolumne County have been identified as Sonora residents.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. in a field off the 21000 block of Springfield Road near the Columbia Airport.
A single-engine Cessna 140A was involved in the crash. Exactly why the plane crashed is still under investigation.
Two people were onboard at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said on Thursday: 73-year-old Robert Clough and 71-year-old Robert Parriott. Their preliminary cause of death is major trauma, according to the coroner’s office.
The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the crash.