TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) — Five people who were evacuated from Wuhan, China and quarantined at Travis Air Force Base have been confirmed “symptomatic” and transported to local hospitals, the CDC confirmed.
According to the CDC, the five patients have not officially been diagnosed with the coronavirus, they are only symptomatic. Those patients are being held in isolation at local hospitals, a CDC spokesperson said.
Officials say one of the five patients arrived at Travis on the first evacuation flight on Wednesday with more than 170 evacuees. The four other patients arrived on a flight early Friday morning with 201 passengers from Wuhan.
The California Department of Public Health could not say where the patients are being treated.
Most of the evacuees on the flight Friday morning continued on to San Antonio, but CDC officials say 53 people remained at Travis.
There are currently 234 people quarantined on the base. They are currently under a two-week quarantine at a hotel on the base.