STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Officers arrested a West Sacramento man who was found transporting approximately 85 pounds of methamphetamine in Stanislaus County.
The California Highway Patrol said officers made an enforcement stop Thursday on a 2016 Chevroletsedan traveling northbound on Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County.
A K9 officer alerted his handler that the driver, a 24-year-old out of West Sacramento, may have had illegal drugs inside of his vehicle. Further investigation found that the driver was in possession of approximately 85 pounds of methamphetamine and was in the middle of transporting it.
The driver was placed under arrest for possession of narcotics for sale and the transportation of methamphetamine, CHP said. No one else was in the vehicle.
The identity of the individual has not yet been released.