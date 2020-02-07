STOCKTON (CBS13) – San Joaquin County authorities say they’ve linked some recent fentanyl overdose-related deaths to counterfeit oxycodone pills.
The sheriff’s office says they’ve been investigating several fentanyl-related deaths over the past year.
In many of the cases, narcotics investigators say they’ve found a particular blue pill either in the person’s pockets or in their home. The pills are blue with the letter “M” and number “30” printed on them.
While these resemble legitimate Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, a closer look reveals how poorly made these counterfeit narcotics actually are. Most concerningly, the fake pills are pressed with fentanyl and other fillers like acetaminophen or caffeine.
Investigators say they dealt with three fentanyl-related overdoses over the holidays in Tracy and Lodi. In all three, the fake M-30 pill was found in the victim’s possession.
The sheriff’s office is urging people to help law enforcement properly investigate these incidents by reporting overdose deaths that could have been related to an overdose.