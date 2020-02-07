Comments
VALLEJO (CBS13) — One person is dead after a shooting in a Vallejo park on Thursday evening, police said.
The Vallejo Police Department said the shooting happened at around 7:11 p.m. in Highland Park.
Officers located a male victim, 38, on the scene with at least one gunshot wound.
Authorities said the unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No suspect information has been released at this time. Vallejo PD said this incident is the first homicide of 2020 in the city.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. J. Scott at 707-648-4531 or Det. J. Caitham at 707-648-4342.