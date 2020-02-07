Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police said a person is in stable condition after being stabbed during a fight Friday morning.
The Sacramento Police Department said they responded just after 9 a.m. to the area of N. B and Ahern streets after a parole agent reported that people were fighting.
In the middle of the fight, one person stabbed another, police said.
The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, Sacramento PD said. The other individual was arrested.
The names of the involved parties have not been made available.
No further information has been released.