SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Traffic is clogging going into Sacramento on Interstate 5 after a big rig spilled some of its load after a crash on Friday morning.
The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway in between Florin Road and Riverside Boulevard.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a load of metal piping is blocking several lanes.
Crews are now cleaning up the scene, but it’s unclear when the lanes will be back open.
Traffic is backing up to Cosumnes River Boulevard. Drivers should expect significant delays.