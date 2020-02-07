STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said one man tried to run over another man with his car, and now both individuals are under arrest.
The Stockton Police Department said the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Benjamin Holt Drive.
Officers received reports of one man attempting to run over another. Stockton PD said responding officers were engaged in a struggle with the driver — identified as Ibn Waters, 30 — and took him to the ground.
While the officers took the suspect to the ground, Christopher Williams, 38 — the individual who Waters attempted to run over with his vehicle — interfered with the officers’ attempts to place Waters under arrest, the department said. Both individuals were taken into custody.
Waters was arrested for attempted homicide, battery on an officer, resisting arrest and vandalism, police said. Williams was arrested for obstructing an officer.