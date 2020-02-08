  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have released the description and a sketch of a man suspected of assaulting a woman in Sacramento earlier this week.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday near 14th and G streets.

The attacker is described by police as a heavy-set African American man around 5 feet 9 inches tall, with puffy cheeks, and a tattoo on his left knuckles. He’s in his late 20’s or early 30’s. He was wearing a black beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering, and black jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

