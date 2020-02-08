



A woman was in the right place and the right time to capture dramatic footage of a cat narrowly escaping the jaws of two coyotes in midtown Sacramento.

Alyson Seconds says she was driving on C Street around 25th Street on Thursday when she thought she saw two dogs dart out into the road between some cars. She pulled over, and when she noticed they were coyotes, pulled out her phone to take pictures, she wrote on Facebook.

What happened next, resembles what you would see in a nature show. In the photos, you see a light-colored cat — clearly agitated — coming out from the side of some wooden stairs at the front of a home, with a coyote only feet behind. It scampers across the lawn, sidewalk, then up a nearby tree as another coyote waits nearby.

“I grabbed my phone and took just these 4 shots of them running and jumping up at a tree,” she wrote. “I didn’t realize at first that it was a house cat they were after until I looked at the pictures!”

Below is the full text of Seconds’ post:

In July, a midtown Sacramento resident says she found a cat that had been mutilated by a coyote. While residents say they have seen more coyotes, animal experts say it’s not uncommon, and it does not appear such sightings are on the rise.

Attacks on domestic animals do happen occasionally, but, according to Gina Knapp of Sacramento County Animal Services, it’s not something people should fear if they encounter one.

“Leave them alone,” said Knapp. “They’ll go back where they came from. I mean sometimes they just want to visit. Sometimes they do get disoriented, especially the little ones, or they’re looking for a better food source. And I don’t think our companion animals are a big risk. It’s what we leave out. The garbage, the cat food, the dog food.”

One of the most important tips to keep coyotes away: do not leave your pets’ food outside.