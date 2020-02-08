



A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Stockton boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Vip Pizza

Photo: nicole c./Yelp

Topping the list is Vip Pizza. Located at 3499 Brookside Road, Suite D in Brookside, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza spot in Stockton, boasting four stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp.

2. Caps Pizza And Tap House

Photo: caps pizza and tap house/Yelp

Next up is Anderson’s Caps Pizza and Tap House, situated at 7628 Pacific Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Dante’s California Style Pizza & Cafe

photo: Oula H./yelp

Creekside’s Dante’s California Style Pizza & Cafe, located at 9305 Thornton Road, Suite H, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 410 reviews.

4. Sam’s Pizza

photo: vannara h./yelp

Sam’s Pizza, a New American spot that offers pizza and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 40 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1854 Country Club Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Express Pizza & Grill

Photo: monica o./Yelp

Over in Waterloo, check out Express Pizza & Grill, which has earned four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot, which offers pizza and more, at 2109 E. Fremont St.

