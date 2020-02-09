Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Elk Grove police are searching for a man who’s missing and could be in danger.
Richard Knight was last seen in the Laguna West area of the city. He was wearing a black T-shirt and black sweats. He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, police say.
He’s considered to be at-risk because of a medical condition that causes him to get confused and lost.
