FOLSOM (CBS13) – A 22-year-old Citrus Heights woman who pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash last year has been sentenced to prison.
Alexis Little was driving a vehicle with four passengers inside when she crashed into a pole near E. Bidwell Street and College Parkway in the early hours of April 9, 2019. The car flipped and a 28-year-old Cameron Park resident died.
Officers said a passenger in the car was the person who originally called 911.
Little, who was 21 at the time, showed signs of alcohol intoxication after the crash. She was arrested and, back in September, she entered a guilty plea for felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
On Friday, Little was given a four-year state prison term. She will also have to pay $300 in restitution.