SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — An El Dorado County man is facing prison time for dumping hundreds of thousands of gallons of polluted wastewater into the Stockton sewer system.
Prosecutors say Jeremiah Young, 38, helped run a company, Community Fuels, that manufactured biodiesel fuel at the Port of Stockton. He and his brother, 41-year-old Christopher Young, are accused of running a scheme to illegally dump dirty wastewater directly into the sewer system from 2014 to 2016.
On Monday, Jeremiah Young pleaded guilty to the unlawful discharge of industrial wastewater. Jeremiah Young faces up to three years in prison and a potential $250,000 fine.
Christopher Young was charged with conspiracy, 12 counts of tampering with monitoring equipment, two counts of unlawful discharge of industrial wastewater, one count of false statements, and one count of witness tampering. His charges are still pending.