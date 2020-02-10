SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Janet Jackson has a date with Sacramento come summer.
The iconic performer announced a new tour, named the “Black Diamond World Tour,” on Monday. She also announced she’s working on a new album.
🖤 JUST ANNOUNCED! 🖤 @JanetJackson is bringing her Black Diamond Tour 2020 to Sacramento on August 17! 💎
🗓️ Tickets go on sale February 13! pic.twitter.com/6ZOOGLmWQG
— Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) February 10, 2020
Sacramento will get to see Jackson on Aug. 17 at the Golden 1 Center.
Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 13.
Jackson’s show is the latest in a string of major acts booked at the Golden 1 Center in 2020. Previous announced concerts include Roger Waters, Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Harry Styles, Camila Cabello and Cher.