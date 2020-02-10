  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Golden 1 Center, Janet Jackson, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Janet Jackson has a date with Sacramento come summer.

The iconic performer announced a new tour, named the “Black Diamond World Tour,” on Monday. She also announced she’s working on a new album.

Sacramento will get to see Jackson on Aug. 17 at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 13.

Jackson’s show is the latest in a string of major acts booked at the Golden 1 Center in 2020. Previous announced concerts include Roger Waters, Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Harry Styles, Camila Cabello and Cher.

Comments

Leave a Reply