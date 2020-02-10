OAKDALE (CBS13) – An Oakdale man has been arrested after officers say he struck someone on the highway, then waited more than two hours to call authorities.
The incident happened a little before 7 p.m. According to California Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Matthew Keith was driving north on Highway 120 north of Oakdale when he struck a man who was on the east road edge. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Keith kept on driving and didn’t call CHP dispatch until around 9:30 p.m. Dispatchers say Keith told them he had hit something with his pickup, but didn’t know what.
Officers later talked to Keith and linked him to the early crash.
Keith was arrested and is now facing charges of DUI and hit-and-run.
The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.