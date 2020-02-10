Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian at Las Palmas Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard Monday evening.
Police say the crash happened around 6 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.
Officials have not identified the victim.
According to investigators, the driver stopped and is cooperating with their investigation. DUI is not suspected in the crash, police said.
The road was closed for a few hours.