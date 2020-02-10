Comments
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — An apartment fire displaced 80 people in Yuba City Monday evening, according to the Red Cross.
The fire broke out at an apartment complex in the 300 block of McRae Way Monday evening. A shelter has been established at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds for the displaced residents.
The Yuba City Fire Chief said there were no injuries reported in the fire. He said firefighters had an aggressive fire attack to prevent the spread of the fire.
It’s not clear what sparked the fire or how many units were affected.
This is a developing story.