Filed Under:Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives released more photos of the truck that was taken from a residence where a homicide occurred on Friday night.

Actual photo of suspect vehicle. (credit: Stockton Police)

Police say a woman was killed in the home on Village Green Drive Friday night.

READ MORE: Woman Killed In Stockton Home; Neighbors Heartbroken

Detectives say a 2003 black GMC Sierra pickup truck was taken from the residence on Friday. The truck is described as a 2003 black single cab GMC Sierra pickup (California License 7D15224) with a step-side bed, chrome door and tailgate handles with marked chrome wheels and is lowered from stock height. It may also have a “Belmont Stakes” license plate frame on the back.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to call 911 immediately. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Stock photos of suspect vehicle. (credit: Stockton Police)

