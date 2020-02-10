STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives released more photos of the truck that was taken from a residence where a homicide occurred on Friday night.
Police say a woman was killed in the home on Village Green Drive Friday night.
READ MORE: Woman Killed In Stockton Home; Neighbors Heartbroken
Detectives say a 2003 black GMC Sierra pickup truck was taken from the residence on Friday. The truck is described as a 2003 black single cab GMC Sierra pickup (California License 7D15224) with a step-side bed, chrome door and tailgate handles with marked chrome wheels and is lowered from stock height. It may also have a “Belmont Stakes” license plate frame on the back.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to call 911 immediately. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.