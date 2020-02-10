SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Health officials say they’re investigating a confirmed case of the measles in Solano County.
Few details about the measles patient have been released, but Solano County Public Health officials say the person is a “young” resident of the county.
The measles is a highly contagious virus that could lead to debilitating or even deadly complications. Children are vaccinated against measles at a young age, but the CDC says measles is still common in many parts of the world.
In the majority of confirmed measles cases, the CDC says most of the patients were not vaccinated.
Public health officials did not comment on exactly how and where the Solano County resident may have contracted measles.
According to the CDC, there has been five other confirmed cases of measles in the US so far this year. Last year, there were 1,282 confirmed cases of measles in the US – the most number of cases since 1992.