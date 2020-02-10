SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for the armed robbery of a South Natomas store.
The incident happened back on Dec. 20, 2019 at an unspecified business along the 1600 block of W. El Camino Avenue. Police say the man was seen hiding merchandise in his clothes.
🚨Do you recognize this suspect?
SPD detectives are attempting to identify a suspect wanted for an armed robbery that occurred in December of 2019.
Follow link below for news release with details:https://t.co/CyErZzng3t pic.twitter.com/4L96d6KR8K
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 10, 2020
When employees confronted him about pocketing the items, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and started threatening them.
The suspect was last seen riding away from the store on a bicycle towards Truxel Road.
A surveillance camera showed that the man was wearing a light-colored California bear hat and a plaid hoodie at the time of the robbery.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact police at (916) 264-5471.