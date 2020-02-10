Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – TobyMac had a famous fan watching his concert at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday – Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Curry shared some photos he took after meeting with the prominent Christian music artist.
Curry took his daughters to the concert, as seen in a video he also posted showing them dancing along to the concert.
“Moments with my girls I’ll never take for granted! Psalm 150:6,” Curry wrote.
Curry is an outspoken Christian. TobyMac is one of the best-selling Christian music artists.