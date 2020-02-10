Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) – A 17-year-old boy is under arrest after a drug deal went south in Woodland over the weekend.
Woodland police say the teen took his father’s loaded 9mm handgun and went to park Sunday night to buy some drugs from people he didn’t know. During the meetup, the drug dealers pointed a gun at him – but were then startled by a passerby.
The teen then got in his car and started chasing the other people through the outskirts of Woodland, police say. Eventually, the teen crashed into an unrelated car and he ran off.
Officers arrested the teen when he came back to the car.
Police say the teen is facing hit-and-run and several firearms charges. He has been booked into Juvenile Hall.