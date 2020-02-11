COLFAX (CBS13) – Detectives say they’re investigating a possible hate crime after a visiting basketball coach found his car was vandalized with racist writing after a game at Colfax High School.
The incident happened Friday night. Bear River High was visiting Colfax High for a game and narrowly etched out a 67-64 victory. After the game, the visiting boys’ varsity coach found that a racist and derogatory term had been written on the back window of his car.
Exactly what was written is not clear, but the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
In an email to parents, Colfax High Principal Paul Lundberg condemned the act.
“The coach happens to be African-American and a long time contributor in our community working with youth for many years,” Lundberg wrote.
The Placer Union High School District also released a statement, writing that whoever was responsible for the vandalism needs to be held accountable.
“This incident not only deeply saddens those of us working everyday to educate and support our students and community but is unfortunately a reflection of the ignorance and divisiveness that still exists in our society,” Lundberg added.
No information about any possible suspects has been released at this point.