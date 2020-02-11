Comments
GRAYSON (CBS13) – A one-year-old child has been left in critical condition after they fell into a bucket of beans, Stanislaus County authorities say.
The incident happened Monday afternoon at a home along the 8700 block of Smith Street in Grayson. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says family members found the toddler unresponsive inside the bucket and called 911.
Medics responded and started lifesaving measures. The toddler was then flown to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento in critical condition.
It’s unclear how long the toddler was in the bucket before family members discovered what had happened.
The sheriff’s office says the child remained in critical condition on Tuesday but is recovering.