SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was detained on Tuesday for reportedly impersonating an FBI agent.
A Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesperson said around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a call of a man who identified himself as an FBI agent at the Red Roof Inn motel in North Sacramento. The employee on duty said the man was trying to get a copy of the current residents at the motel for unknown reasons.
Suspicious of his intentions, the employee asked the man to leave and got a copy of his license plate before calling the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found the suspect vehicle while on patrol Tuesday and detained the driver, who they believe is the suspect. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.