  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:homicide case, Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton say they have found the stolen truck they were looking for as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.

RELATED: Woman Killed In Stockton Home; Neighbors Heartbroken

Officers found 57-year-old Mary Sellers dead inside her home on Village Green Drive on Friday. They say her front door was open and her pickup truck was gone.

Tuesday morning, police now announced the truck was found on Stanford Avenue off East Harding Way. It had been burned, officers say.

No other information about the case, including if police have identified a suspect, has been released at this point.

Police did release a vague description of a possible suspect earlier in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply