SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A police investigation into shots fired in a North Sacramento neighborhood prompted a nearby elementary school to go on lockdown late Tuesday morning.
Sacramento police say they got a report of shots fired in the area near Estes Way and Englewood Street around 10:30 a.m. With this being near Glenwood Elementary School, police put the campus on precautionary lockdown.
Officers responded and found a car with bullet holes in the area of the original report.
No victims were found, however.
Several people have been detained, police say. Officers remain at the scene investigating exactly what led up to the shooting.
The lockdown at Glenwood Elementary has since been lifted.