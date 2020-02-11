ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are crediting a diligent Roseville cab driver with helping stop an elderly woman from getting scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Roseville police say Raj Singh, the owner of Roseville Cab, was recently booked to pick up a 92-year-old woman for a trip to the bank from her home in Sun City.
During the ride, the woman told Singh that she was going to the bank to take out some money. The reason? Someone claiming to be from the IRS had contacted her and said she owed $25,000.
Singh told the woman that it was probably a scam; she didn’t believe him. So, after some pleading by Singh, the pair agreed to stop at the Roseville Police Station to talk with an officer.
Police say Singh patiently waited to speak with an officer while the woman waited in the cab. Eventually, an officer went out and talked with them and found that the situation was indeed a scam.
With the woman now convinced it was a scam, Singh took her back home.
Roseville police has since given Singh a $50 gift card as a thank you for his diligence.