STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people died in a fiery crash on Eight Mile Road near Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said.
According to the CHP, a silver Infinity sedan was driving erratically on Eight Mile Road from I-5 and tried to pass traffic on the left, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.
CHP says two of the occupants in the vehicle died on the scene. A third occupant was able to escape the vehicle. Their identities have not yet been released, but officials say all of the occupants were male juveniles.
All eastbound lanes of Eight Mile Road in front of Oak Grove Park were closed for the investigation.
