  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:High-Speed Chase, Vacaville News

RICHMOND (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol has released video that shows the end of a high-speed police chase that started in Vacaville.

Officers say a Vacaville burglary suspect reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour while trying to get away.

But officers caught up with him in Richmond, where the man tried to hide in a neighborhood. He was eventually found hiding in a garbage can between a row of houses after a yard-to-yard search by officers.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this point.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply