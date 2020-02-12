TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) – Health officials say the handful of passengers isolated after being flown to Travis Air Force Base have tested negative for the coronavirus.
A total of 233 Americans evacuated from the Wuhan region of China – the heart of the coronavirus outbreak – are being quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.
Of that number, the Centers for Disease Control said five passengers had been under isolation and undergoing medical evaluation after they showed symptoms of the potentially deadly virus. However, on Wednesday, officials announced that samples from the passengers had tested negative.
Travis AFB is one of the four bases where coronavirus evacuees are being quarantined.
There are a total of 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US, according to the CDC.