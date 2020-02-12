AUBURN (CBS13) — The NTSB has released new information in a fatal plane crash that killed a father and son last month.
A preliminary report reveals that the pilot made a distress call for engine failure shortly before the plane went down, about one mile northeast of the airport on Dry Creek Road.
Anthony Wright Sr., 80, spent more than a decade rebuilding the historic plane that crashed on Jan. 24, the single-engine Stinson V-77 is a World War II-era plane.
His son, 55-year-old Anthony Wright Jr., was a 23-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department who had been serving with the Rancho Cordova Police Department as a Reserve Deputy and Records Officer.
A third person was in the plane at the time of the crash and survived with major injuries.
Several witnesses reported hearing the engine backfiring before it crashed into someone’s backyard.