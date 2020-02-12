Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — An El Dorado High School student was arrested for threatening to “shoot up the school” on Wednesday.
The threat was made against El Dorado High School in Placerville through an anonymous reporting app “Stopit.” Police tracked down the student they say made the threat.
According to police, the student confessed to writing and sending the post. The student was arrested for making criminal threats and was taken to the juvenile detention center in South Lake Tahoe.
Extra officers were on hand at the high school on Wednesday.