NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is under arrest on suspicion of impersonating an FBI agent to get a list of hotel guests.
The incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Red Roof Inn in North Sacramento. Hotel staff say the man walked in, identified himself as an FBI agent and asked for a copy of the roster of current residents.
He didn’t say why he wanted the list, staff said.
Hotel staff asked the man to leave. He did, but not before staff was able to get a copy of the man’s license plate. They then called the sheriff’s office and reported the strange incident.
Later on Tuesday, the suspect was spotted by deputies and pulled over. He was then arrested.
Wednesday, the suspect was identified as 27-year-old Daniel Arushanov. He is facing a charge of impersonating a peace officer and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.