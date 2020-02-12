Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was found guilty of two counts of sex trafficking in Sacramento on Wednesday.
The court found Jaquorey Rashawn Carter of one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.
According to court records, Carter sex-trafficked a 14-year-old Sacramento girl from Sept. 2014 to Nov. 2016. Additionally, around Sept. 2018, Carter controlled the prostitution of a 19-year-old female in Sacramento and throughout California through threats of force and coercion.
Carter faces up to life in prison and is due back in court for sentencing on May 4.