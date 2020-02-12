NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities say a motorcycle rider was killed after he crashed into a car while speeding along Watt Avenue on Tuesday night.
The crash happened a little before 8 p.m., near Karl Drive. California Highway Patrol officers say a 28-year-old North Highlands resident was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a car.
The crash ejected the rider, who was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The rider was pronounced dead at the hospital a little while later, CHP says.
Officers say the driver of the car that was struck is fully cooperating with the investigation. Drugs or alcohol don’t look to have been factors in the crash, investigators say.
The motorcyclist’s name has not been released at this point.