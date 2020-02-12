Comments
PLYMOUTH (CBS13) – Officers say a motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a crash near the Amador County community of Plymouth on Wednesday.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Shenandoah Road, west of Shenandoah School Road.
A motorcyclist was speeding, officers say, just before they lost control. The motorcyclist went down and the now-riderless motorcycle crashed into a car going the opposite way.
The motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital by CHP helicopter. The rider’s injuries are described as major.
No one else was reported injured in the crash.