



STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two teenagers from Bear Creek High School were killed in a fiery crash in Stockton on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, 18-year-old Lorenzo Perez, was identified by his mother Jackie on Wednesday. She said her son and his childhood friend Vedo were killed in the crash after Perez reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. One other teen survived the crash.

She says Perez was stubborn, lived on his own terms, but would always show up for family and friends. She told CBS13 that’s what happened Tuesday when he was killed on his way to run an errand for a friend.

Perez’s Aunt, Tina Stuart said, “He loved his friends and loved his family.”

CHP says the car went off the road and into a wooden fence after Perez tried to pass traffic and lost control, ultimately crashing into a tree. That’s when the car caught fire.

“I understand that people tried to help in the beginning of the accident, but the fire got too strong and they weren’t able to get Lorenzo and the other person out,” Stuart said.

CHP says the driver didn’t have a license, but family members tell us Perez was driving his own car.

“It’s just that some poor decisions were made from “point A to point B” and a lot of people are hurting because of that,” said Stuart.

The crash happened as the three childhood friends were on their way to run an errand, dropping off a car part for a friend.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he was running around to help somebody out,” said Stuart.

All three teenagers grew up in the same neighborhood and spent most of their time together, especially celebrating big events. Friends tell CBS13 Vedo was set to turn 18 on Wednesday.

“I’m just really sorry that two of their lives had to end this way,” said Stuart.

The third person in the car who survived is at the hospital, his condition still unknown.