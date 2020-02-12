  • CBS13On Air

Interstate 80

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A semi-truck carrying cat litter caught fire on westbound Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. near Drum Forebay. Placer County firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish the fire and help remove the trailer.

The westbound lanes were closed as crews worked. The far left lane reopened around 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

