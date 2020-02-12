PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A semi-truck carrying cat litter caught fire on westbound Interstate 80 Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. near Drum Forebay. Placer County firefighters responded to the scene to extinguish the fire and help remove the trailer.
CAL FIRE/Placer County firefighters responded to the report of a commercial vehicle fire. Firefighters determined the contents to be kitty litter. Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 closed at Drum Forebay while crews extinguished the fire and the trailer is removed. pic.twitter.com/yERxmQ8fn4
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) February 13, 2020
The westbound lanes were closed as crews worked. The far left lane reopened around 5:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported in the fire.